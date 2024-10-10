Nauticus' WinterFest on the Wisconsin is inspired by holiday movies this year

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus' annual WinterFest on the Wisconsin is back this year with an all-new holiday movie inspired theme.

This year’s theme brings a towering 35-foot-tall leg lamp, two Grinch “takeover” nights, and an elaborate new train display featuring everyone’s favorite elf, and much more. All these additions put this season’s WinterFest in the holiday spirit.

"It’s our fifth season of WinterFest and we’re going full out Griswold," said Stephen E. Kirkland, Executive Director of Nauticus. "We’ve been watching holiday movies around here since March to get in the zone,” he added.

Watch related coverage: WinterFest returns with new displays

WinterFest returns with new displays

As if there needs to be more reason to visit, some other new additions this season includes a team of elves who recreate classic holiday movie scenes, as well as nightly magic performances, and an amazing aerialist show.

WinterFest will also feature its magical Mistletoe Marina that will include beautifully decorated boats, live entertainment, festive food and drink options, and a waterfront s’mores station.

Although Nauticus already has a few ideas lined up for the theme, you can still offer ideas about what you would like to see this year by sharing which movies you love to cozy up to during the winter.

Watch related coverage: WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns with first-weekend military discounts

WinterFest on the Wisconsin returns with first-weekend military discounts

Submit your vote on nauticus.org/holidaymovievote and be a part of this year’s WinterFest experience!

Tickets are already on sale and WinterFest on the Wisconsin will be open on select nights starting on Nov. 15, 2024 through Jan. 1, 2025.

Watch related coverage: WinterFest on the Wisconsin