$11M streetscape renovation in Norfolk's Neon District begins this month

NORFOLK, Va. — A project to replace outdated infrastructure and make the Neon District in Norfolk more pedestrian-friendly is about to begin.

The $11 million streetscape improvement project is expected to completely transform the district starting this month.

NEON stands for "New Energy Of Norfolk," but Ha Koehler, Public Information Officer for the project, says the city and Neon businesses felt the streetscape hadn't matched the mission of Norfolk's first arts and culture district.

City of Norfolk A rendering details the timeline for the upcoming streetscape project in Norfolk's Neon District.

Koehler said the project will consist of eight phases along Granby Street between Brambleton Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard. It starts with replacing the district's infrastructure. “They’ll start towards the Brambleton Avenue end and then work their way up towards Virginia Beach Boulevard,” she told News 3.

Koehler went on to say the project will begin with the digging up of old sewer lines under half the street. A new system to improve water quality will also be added. “We’re also burying the electrical underground,” she said.

As portions of the street are rebuilt, Koehler said crews will improve the look above ground by adding landscaping, ADA-compliant crosswalks, tree canopies, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

City of Norfolk This rendering shows what the finished streetscape project in Norfolk's Neon District could look like in 2027.

“We anticipate the project will last two to three years. Hopefully, it’s a little shorter, but it is construction and we’re in Norfolk so it’s really old infrastructure,” Koehler said, adding that she's had extensive communication with the many local businesses that line Granby Street.

“It kind of does put up a little bit of a barrier and we have kind of wondered what that’s going to look like?," said Windsor Rachel, who manages the kitchen at Zeke's Beans and Bowls. "Street parking and sidewalk accessibility are critical to getting people in the door here."

Koehler said people will still be able to walk into shops and restaurants throughout the project and new parking spaces have been created to make up for parking loss along Granby.

“Along Virginia Beach Boulevard and Monticello Avenue, we’ve added more than 40 additional parking spaces,” she told News 3.

The project is scheduled for completion by 2027, and Koehler says one hope is that the new, greener streetscape will attract new businesses to fill vacant storefronts.

“It’s been something that they’ve been asking for for a long time and once we’re finished, it’ll be very attractive for new businesses to come out,” Koehler said.

“I hope it creates like more businesses and better business for the businesses that are already here and have been for a while. Anything more accessible to the public is good for us,” Rachel said.