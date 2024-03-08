Networking event for women in Hampton Roads celebrates International Women's Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday is International Women's Day! What better way to celebrate than supporting other women?

The Hampton Roads Networking Group is hosting an International Women's Day Networking Event in Norfolk on Friday. It's called "S.H.E. Talks," with S.H.E. standing for "strong, hopeful empowered."

At the event, attendees can connect with other women and listen to women give short, inspirational talks, event organizers say. Refreshments and takeaway bags will be provided, organizers say.

It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kaufman Theater in the Chrysler Museum. It's free to attend, but you do need to register for the event online.

