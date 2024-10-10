News 3 employees collect donations for Samaritan House for people in need

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is partnering with Samaritan House in Virginia Beach to help people in need.

Wednesday, representatives from the nonprofit stopped by News 3 to pick up items News 3 employees donated.

For weeks, employees brought in things like clothes suitcases, and baby bottles.

Samaritan House helps people who are homeless or trying to escape domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.

“This will help tremendously. Right now, we are in need of more food items so we got a donation today for food," Samaritan House Community Volunteer Manager Evelis Faison said. ":All of these things that were donated will really, really help us to be able to propel us forward for the new season coming up.”

If you’d like to help Samaritan House, you can find a list of items needed on their website.