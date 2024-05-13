Search continues for missing 12-year-old Portsmouth girl; Samaritan House details signs of trafficking

PORTSMOUTH, Va — The search continues for a 12-year-old Portsmouth girl reported missing on May 10.

Zhinae McLaurin was last seen on Virginia Avenue near the London Oaks apartments in Portsmouth.

Since Friday, police have been looking for her. Investigators say the girl was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, light blue jeans and yellow and black Jordans, but this isn't the first time she's gone missing.

McLaurin went missing last October and was found a week later. Robin Gauthier with Samaritan House says communities can't turn a blind eye when a child goes missing, even if that child runs away.

"Vulnerable youth that are runaways or are missing and exploited are at risk for a lot of things juvenile delinquency, school failure, substance abuse, mental health disorder, and they could be at risk for sex trafficking," said Gauthier.

It’s not known if those circumstances apply to McLaurin. However, Gauthier notes that girls between the ages 12 and 14, like McLaurin are particularly vulnerable

"We know that the ages of 12 through14 are where girls could be trafficked," said Gauthier. "There is a gap in housing for these victims."

According to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, more than 6,000 children between the ages of 12 and14 went missing in 2023 Of that number, 35% were Black.

As police continue to look for McLaurin, the Samaritan House enocurages people to keep a lookout for children or teens in trouble

"You want to watch for someone who looks pimped, someone who looks like they haven't been to the doctor or the dentist in a while, someone who could be with someone much older than them, someone who looks lost or who isn't sure what city they are in, someone without any ID," said Gauthier.

Anyone wth information on McLaurin or another child/teen in trouble should call 911 or the Portsmouth Special Victims Unit

at 757–393–8536.