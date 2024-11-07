Nonprofit honors News 3’s Kurt Williams for living their mission of ‘helping people live with cancer’

NORFOLK, Va. — Helping people live with cancer—that is the mission of the local non-profit Lee's Friends. The Norfolk cancer support group is recognizing my work for following through on my prostate cancer experience.

For nearly a year I've done several stories on my diagnosis and treatment, which included about a month of radiation---followed by surgery. I also worked on a 30-minute special with News 3 Photojournalist Wayne Pellenberg detailing my prostate cancer journey--all of this coverage catching the attention of the group Lee's Friends.

As a result, Carol Olsen, the group's executive director shares why I'm being honored, "So Friday night, we're going to be presenting our....seventh annual Legacy Award to you. We're so impressed with all you've done and all you've shared with the Hampton Roads Community. You have inspired so many people, and I really believe you've helped a lot of people not to be too scared to know that there is the other side that you can ring the bell."

I recently met some of the team of Lee's Friends ..named after Lee Harkins, a Hampton Roads teen who, before she lost her battle with cancer--Lee and her mom talked about the need for this group. Olsen says the group's been serving the area for decades, "So Lee's friends has been around since 1979. We are the Premier Nonprofit Cancer Support Program here in Hampton Roads."

It includes volunteers providing free rides to and from doctor's appointments and cancer treatments--drivers like Bob Larmore, "I do this because it's like a mission. It makes me feel good to be doing something to help others."

Larmore is a prostate cancer survivor himself and shares that with the patients he's driving to appointments, "I think that gives them a comfort level that, hey, here's a guy that's been down this road."

Olsen points out free one on one counseling is also provided, "And our volunteers are trained to be empathetic, sympathetic, great listeners, big, wide shoulders to lean on. And they do just that. They listen to you and they let you tell your story and kind of let it all come out so that you don't have to burden your family, or you don't need to burden your family with your fears."

"Our volunteers go through a training course, and it's a four day training course, and it's taught by people that we consider to be experts in their particular fields. So social workers, physicians, clergy, different sections, different segments, things that we think are important for volunteers that are going to provide emotional support to have in their toolbox," said Olsen.

In addition to providing free rides to appointments and one on one counseling, the organization also helps in certain financial emergencies for these cancer patients and that could include paying utilities or helping put food on the table. If you want more information about the services of Lee's Friends or maybe you want to help volunteer, click here: