Norfolk Airport concludes busiest summer with record-setting August

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport continues to get busier and busier, as the airport has seen another record-breaking month.

ORF released a report in which the amount of passengers seen in August of 2024 was up 7.3 percent from August 2023, and 9 percent year-to-date compared to last year.

News 3 reported that in July, the airport saw the most passengers in a single month ever despite suffering from a global technical outage the same month.

Both Allegiant and Frontier saw massive decreases in monthly passengers, but most other airlines across the board saw increases.

