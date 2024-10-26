Norfolk American Legion post hosts food pantry after revealing budget concerns

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk veterans organization held its monthly food pantry on Saturday, but leadership says dwindling finances mean the future of the service is up in the air.

Founded in 1920, Post 37 is said to be one of the oldest American Legion posts in the country.

It was first located in Portsmouth, before moving to Norfolk in 2015. It's been in its current location on Kennebeck Avenue since last year.

Each month, the post collects food donations and disperses boxes of food at its location to hungry families. Saturday, was no different with a large crowd lined up at the post shortly after operations began at 11 a.m.

According to post Commander Alonzo Scott, who revealed concerns over finances earlier in the week, the pantry and other services at American Legion Post 37 cost $2,800 a month to maintain. But he says the post only has $4,000 left to its name and membership fees are not enough to cover the bills.

He's concerned more than 100 years of service could shutter by year's end if costs can't be cut and new partnerships with area organizations and businesses aren't formed.

Saturday, Scott said it would not only affect families around Kennebeck Avenue who need help, but local active duty service members who rely on several of the post's services, including the food pantry.

"Near the end of the month, they’re running short in funds and they come out here and get food and they feel comfortable getting food because we’re veterans," said Scott.

He adds that the current location requires post members to climb a flight of stairs to get inside, which can be difficult for older members. The post is hoping to partner with an organization or business that has an empty space to share or rent out.