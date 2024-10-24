American Legion Post in Norfolk is operating on a critically low budget

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. – Serving all members of the community, especially veterans and active duty service members is becoming tougher for American Legion Post 37.

On Thursday, volunteers packed boxes of food, donated by Operation Blessing, to distribute to the community this weekend.

As Commander Alonzo Scott explained, American Legion Post 37 has been around since 1920. One of the main services they provide is helping transitioning military members file claims with Veterans Affairs – something that can be complicated yet crucial for their budget.

Scott gave an example of a soldier who had returned from Iraq, was getting out of the military, and asked for help.

“His wife had just had a baby, and he was transitioning out of the service. He didn’t have any money. He was getting ready to get kicked out of the apartment,” stated Scott. “We did the claim. We assisted them with finding a temporary location and he got backpay of $84,000. That was very important to that young family trying to come out of the military.”

Scott says they have 300 members and that the $65 a year membership fee is the only steady income they have. The rest is from donations from individuals and businesses.

“We are down to $6,000 in our account which means our food program and the myriad of services we provide to our area veterans and the community are all in jeopardy,” Scott shared.

One reason for this is the rising rent costs. The volunteer organization has moved three times in the past five years.

Currently, they rent a space on the second floor of a building on Kennebeck Avenue; however, there is no elevator which means it is not wheelchair accessible. Scott is hoping a local business will come forward with a low-rent, ground-level space where they can relocate.

Meantime, he says they’ll continue serving the community the best they can.

Their next food distribution event will be Saturday, October 26 from 11am-1pm at its current location, 5201 Kennebeck Avenue in the Azalea Gardens section of Norfolk.

For information on donating to American Legion Post 37, click here.