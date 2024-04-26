Norfolk appoints new fire-rescue chief

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk will officially have a new fire-rescue chief next week, city manager Pat Roberst announced Friday.

Interim chief Sidney Carroll, a Norfolk native, has accepted the position.

Carroll joined Norfolk Fire-Rescue more than 40 years ago, and has been a supervisor in all three of the city's operational battalions. He also served as the health and safety officer, according to a news release.

The city shared more about Carroll's credentials:

Chief Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in fire administration and an associate degree in business administration. He has completed several national fire academy and national incident management system courses, served on the core values development committee for Norfolk Fire-Rescue and served as the chairperson for the department’s diversity committee. In his forty-one-year career, Chief Carroll has received a medal of honor, a medal of valor, a firefighter of the year award and several citations for providing extraordinary service to the citizens of Norfolk.

Carroll will assume command the on Saturday, May 4.