Norfolk approves funding for bike lanes

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council approves funding to go towards bike lanes in the Berkley area of Norfolk.

The Director of Transportation, John Stevenson, says $1,015,900 will go towards creating the bike lanes.

Bike lanes will be created on State Street, Indian River Road, Wilson Road and Campostella Road.

Watch related coverage: Bicycle groups sees rise in pedestrian and bicycle crashes in Hampton Roads

Bicycle groups sees rise in pedestrian and bicycle crashes in Hampton Roads

Liz Schleeper, the president of the Bike Norfolk, an advocacy group, says that bike lanes will bring along a more inclusive community.

"The Southside Bike lanes will be a big benefit to the community. It makes it so that this is a community where you can take a bike ride to the market or go to the Berkley to downtown Norfolk," Schleeper said.

News 3 has reported on at least 7 deadly crashes involving a cyclist in Hampton Roads within the last two years.

Watch related coverage: Bike lanes planned for Granby Street in Norfolk; city seeks feedback

Bike lanes planned for Granby Street in Norfolk; city seeks feedback

"Coming over here, I used the bike lanes that were available from my house that is 5 miles away from. The places where there aren’t bike lanes is challenge," Schleeper said.

"Do you ride in the street when there are no bike lanes?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Schleeper. "Yes," Schleeper said.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Norfolk City Councilman John Paige represents the Berkley where the bike lanes are set to be put.

"These were some things that were decided by the city long before I got in office. Public safety is a great idea. But when we’re spending money, let’s make sure we have cyclist that live in the community when we’re spending this kind of money," Paige said.

Norfolk’s Director of Transportation, John Stevenson, says the city expects the bike lanes to be completed sometime in 2027.