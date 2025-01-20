Norfolk-based USS Philippine Sea leaves on what is expected to be final deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — After more than three decades of service, the Norfolk-based USS Philippine Sea set sail Monday for what was expected to be the ship's final deployment.
The Norfolk-based guided missile cruiser left Naval Station Norfolk Monday morning.
It was headed to the U.S. Southern Command Area.
Watch: Preparations underway before USS Philippine Sea deployment
Among other things, the three-month deployment was expected to include theater security, port visits, and helping stop drug trafficking.
The ship is part of the Carrier Strike Group Two, the Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.
Watch previous coverage: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Philippine Sea and Gravely return to NAVSTA Norfolk
“They’re very excited about what they’re going to get to do for the last few months. But I suspect s we get into the next fall, the fall of 2025, and the ship starts looking toward the decommissioning, I suspect it’s going to be bittersweet fore both the sailors on board now and those who have served on board for the last 35-plus years," Carrier Strike Group Two Commander RADM Kavon Hakimzadeh said.
This is the ship's third deployment in the past year and a half.