Norfolk-based USS Philippine Sea leaves on what is expected to be final deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — After more than three decades of service, the Norfolk-based USS Philippine Sea set sail Monday for what was expected to be the ship's final deployment.

The Norfolk-based guided missile cruiser left Naval Station Norfolk Monday morning.

It was headed to the U.S. Southern Command Area.

Watch: Preparations underway before USS Philippine Sea deployment

Preparations underway before USS Philippine Sea deployment

Among other things, the three-month deployment was expected to include theater security, port visits, and helping stop drug trafficking.

The ship is part of the Carrier Strike Group Two, the Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

Watch previous coverage: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Philippine Sea and Gravely return to NAVSTA Norfolk

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Philippine Sea and Gravely return to NAVSTA Norfolk

“They’re very excited about what they’re going to get to do for the last few months. But I suspect s we get into the next fall, the fall of 2025, and the ship starts looking toward the decommissioning, I suspect it’s going to be bittersweet fore both the sailors on board now and those who have served on board for the last 35-plus years," Carrier Strike Group Two Commander RADM Kavon Hakimzadeh said.

This is the ship's third deployment in the past year and a half.