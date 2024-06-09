Watch Now
Norfolk Botanical Garden launches new Funky Fungi exhibit

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 09, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) has launched a new summer exhibit all about mushrooms and their ecological importance.

Funky Fungi: Nature's Curious Creations launched on June 1, NBG said.

The exhibit takes guests of all ages through a 'magical realm' of larger-than-life mushroom sculptures.

NBG also said that it will be operating under summer hours from now through October.

The garden opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

Guests can enjoy tram tours, bike paths, and splash pads during their visit.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit the Botanical Garden's website.

