Norfolk Botanical Garden's annual Butterfly Festival moves indoors due to weather

NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend's rainy forecast is impacting some weekend events.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden has announced its annual Butterfly Festival will now be inside the Baker Hall Visitor Center.

The butterfly festival is running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have gardening workshops that will educate attendees about the butterfly life cycle and how you can attract pollinators to your yard. There will also be vendors and food trucks.

News 3 meteorologist Derrah Getter says most of the area is under a level 1 out of 5 threat for isolated severe thunderstorms Saturday. Rain chances remain elevated for Sunday and into the upcoming workweek.

