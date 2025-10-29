Norfolk City Council approves Colonna's Shipyard rezoning despite neighborhood opposition

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday night to approve rezoning property owned by Colonna's Shipyard from a neighborhood area to an industrial area, despite opposition from about 20 residents from the nearby Berkley neighborhood.

The rezoning could pave the way for Colonna's Shipyard to move forward with an $80 million expansion that includes building a fourth drydock along the Elizabeth River.

The neighbors shared their message with council members during the public hearing, asking them to "please vote no on PH one" before the vote took place. Councilman JP Paige and Mayor Kenny Alexander are the two council-members who voted against the rezoning.

"I was disappointed that it did, the rezone actually passed. I was thinking that this was a great opportunity to influence the industries to speak to residents and to talk to them like a good neighbor would," Kim Sudderth said.

Residents like Sudderth are concerned the rezoning will lead to expansion of Colonna's Shipyard, which they fear would negatively impact their neighborhood. However, Mayor Kenny Alexander stressed that Tuesday's vote does not green light the expansion just yet.

"This is rezoning, only. In order for the applicant to build anything, to expand, that will require a subsequent application, a permitting process. This is not it," Mayor Alexander said.

Neighbors who live and work near the shipyard say believe any potential future expansion would worsen issues they say they're already facing.

"Well, there are many issues. Some of them environmental, and some of them are aesthetic. Some of them are cosmetic. But the thing is, whatever the issues are, it's somebody's number one issue. Okay, and as long as it's somebody's number one issue, it should be everybody's issue," Robert Green said.

Green is the pastor of Burning Bush Worship Center in the area.

In a statement earlier this year, Colonna's Shipyard said its planned expansion will strengthen Norfolk's economy and create more jobs. Company leaders have said they are committed to being good neighbors and maintaining environmental stewardship as part of the project.

Despite the council's decision, residents say they're not done fighting for what they believe is best for their neighborhood.

"This is the current fight, and we know that it's not over," Sudderth said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.