Norfolk City Council approves proposed casino's design; construction can move forward

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's proposed casino is one step closer to being a reality.

The city council approved the casino's design Tuesday night in a 7-1 vote, meaning construction can move forward.

Watch: Pamunkey chief has 'absolute confidence' Norfolk casino project will be built

Pamunkey Chief has 'absolute confidence' Norfolk casino project will be built

The lone "no" vote was councilmember Andria McClellan. She says some families are concerned about smoking in the casino, which the developers—Boyd Gaming and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe—will allow.

Watch: Should smoking be banned at Norfolk's proposed casino?