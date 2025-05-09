Local flower shop blooming with business ahead of Mother's Day

NORFOLK, Va. — For over 90 years, the Norfolk Wholesale Floral has served this community by offering fresh flowers, in bulk, at the best prices.

Jason Cook, owner of Norfolk Wholesale Floral, says business has been blooming. He attributed the increased foot traffic to Nurse and Teacher Appreciation Week along with Mother’s Day right around the corner.

"Carnations are two dozen; I think they’re running $16.99 right now, and roses are again two dozen for $40," Cook said.

Watch related coverage: Homegrown music store striking the right chord with musicians

Homegrown music store strikes a chord with musicians

However, shoppers should be aware of the store's holiday hours before they try to get some last-minute Mother's Day flowers.

“[We’re] closed on Sunday, never open on Mother’s Day. We have too many mothers that work here," Cook said.

With tariffs in place, some floral shops may have to push the cost onto customers. According to the Association of Floral Importers of America, more than 80% of flowers sold in the U.S. are imported.

Watch related coverage: Exclusive discounts for teachers, nurses during appreciation week

Celebrating teachers and nurses: Exclusive discounts on dining, shopping, fun

Cook did express some worry about recent tariffs and their impact on his business — however, he says prices so far have remained steady.

"[We] really haven’t seen any prices increase yet. Nothing that we couldn’t handle without having to pass on. There is some anxiety, I think we all know. But like I said, our prices are the same at least as they have been last year or the last three," Cook explained.

Regardless, the store's supply is going fast with Mother's Day just a few days away.

"We are going to sell out early, I would believe, so go ahead and get a sense of urgency and come on down." Cook said.