Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia launches new program with community support amid federal funding cuts

NORFOLK, Va. — Before you know it, summer will be here and to help fight hunger, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is launching a new initiative: Hunger Heroes.

They will have 18 distributions in areas across Hampton Roads to help families in need.

“The timing of going into this summer under this type of uncertainty has made it hard, and why this initiative is inadvertently very well-timed,” says Jeremy Rodden, Community Engagement Manager.

He tells News 3, that this partnership with community sponsors comes just in time because of the recent federal budget cuts; it now allows the Foodbank to continue its efforts with their support.

“Because as long as we have a corporate sponsorship, we know we can do that distribution. We know how much it’s going to cost, and we know that the $2,000 sponsorship is enough to guarantee we can do another distribution,” said Rodden.

As many as 50 families will benefit at each distribution, with the help of community partners like Norfolk Academy, where students volunteer to help set up.

“You might think that some of this stuff might not help too much or that spending a couple of hours might not help, but it actually helps and impacts the community,” shared Drew Bryant, a 9th grader.

The food items given will be set up to complement meals.

It’s an effort Rodden says the Foodbank is hoping will grow and bridge the gap in hunger.

“The limitation is never whether or not we have the logistical capability or the ability to get the food, process it, and distribute it. The limitation is always that funding. By partnering with the community and getting those direct sponsorship, our hope is that it can grow and grow and grow,” said Rodden.