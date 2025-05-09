Norfolk casino operator gives $1M to NSU to develop gaming management program

NORFOLK, Va. — Boyd Gaming announced that they will pledge $1 million to Norfolk State University on Friday.

This news comes shortly after NSU revealed plans to introduce a new introductory course in gaming management. As a result, the department will be renamed the "Boyd Gaming Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management."

“We look forward to working closely with our friends and partners at NSU in the years ahead as we build a best-in-class team, and create exciting career opportunities for Norfolk State graduates at our resort," said Ron Bailey, vice president and general manager of the Norfolk casino.

Construction is currently ongoing for the new Norfolk casino near Harbor Park. This project is expected to create approximately 800 jobs.

Dr. Moncef Belhadjali, the interim dean of NSU's School of Business, has collaborated with Professor Larry Epplein to develop an introductory course on gaming management. This program aims to provide an overview of the gaming industry, covering aspects such as scope, staffing, security, taxation, and government policy.

The concept emerged during discussions about building casinos in Portsmouth and Norfolk. "There are a lot of openings in hospitality, and it's so much difficult to recruit people for those positions," said Professor Epplein.

Through this initiative, NSU and Boyd Gaming aims to strengthen local economic opportunities while ensuring the burgeoning gaming industry has access to a well-trained workforce.