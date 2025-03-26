Norfolk City Council pushes for school consolidation to address budget concerns

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council is tasking the Norfolk School Board developing a plan to consolidate and close 10 schools.

This initiative aims to mitigate the financial strain caused by surplus school capacity and channel savings into critical capital improvement projects.

The resolution, passed unanimouslyby city council Tuesday night, asks the school board to come up with a plan by Aug. 1. The district would then close two schools a year staring before the 2026-2027 school year.

The resolution highlights the significant financial contributions made by the city towards Norfolk Public Schools. In 2025, the city's contribution towards NPS's operating costs was $164.2 million, alongside taking full responsibility for the capital costs. Over the past five years, there have been substantial allocations to NPS, including $17,168,000 in 2021 and $20,284,000 in 2022, totaling over $71 million.

Amidst these financial figures, the City Council has expressed its commitment to standing by the Norfolk School Board in the challenging task of closing and consolidating schools. This move is driven by a sense of urgency to reinvest the resultant savings into major school capital improvement and maintenance projects including Maury High School, Booker T. Washington High School, and the construction of three new elementary schools to replace aging structures.

Furthermore, the resolution hints at possible punitive measures if the school board fails to provide and implement the plan in a timely manner. These measures might involve altering the fund allocation method for NPS to ensure adherence to the consolidation strategy.