Norfolk commonwealth's attorney responds to mayor's shoplifting ordinance proposal

NORFOLK, Va. — During Norfolk's State of the City address Friday, Mayor Kenny Alexander said violent crimes, including homicides, are down in Norfolk.

Alexander announced that his administration is working on an ordinance that would enable the city to prosecute shoplifting.

"A fair and just justice system must ensure that criminal behavior, including retail theft, carries appropriate consequences to maintain public safety," Alexander said. "Enforcing this crime under city code will allow Norfolk to take action where the Commonwealth has not."

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, who is currently running to retain his position, responded to the mayor's announcement.

Fatehi said his office has prosecuted hundreds of shoplifting cases over the year, with a reported 11% decrease in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

He emphasized his office’s commitment to holding offenders accountable.

"I don’t think that an 18-year-old should be a felon for shoplifting groceries," Fatehi said. "I think a misdemeanor that carries up to 12 months in jail is more than enough sanction."

“If the mayor thinks this is a problem, the easy solution is to pay my lawyers and give me the lawyers that I need to do my job,” Fatehi added.

Fatehi suggested that the mayor’s comments may be politically motivated, especially as he faces John Butler in the upcoming race for Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The mayor also revealed some new details about major development projects. He provided a few updates, including information on Military Circle Mall, which has been closed for more than two years.

Mayor Alexander said the city of Norfolk will work to build a wellness and fitness center at the former Military Circle Mall. He noted that it will serve as an anchor for future mixed-use developments.

Alexander also said the project would include a library for the community. This would mark the second facility of its kind in Norfolk, following the one being planned in Wards Corner.

Additionally, Alexander mentioned that a new hub for sports tourism is being planned for the Military Circle Mall site, with the city partnering with a firm in Fairfax to develop the facility.

"At the end of the day, quality of life and community well-being remains a top priority," Alexander said.

The mayor also announced that the city is teaming up with HG 80 Developers to develop MacArthur Center downtown. This project, which Alexander announced last year, will turn the mostly empty mall into a mixed-use shopping, hotel, and residential space. HG 80 Developers is responsible for planning some projects in Maryland.