NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk community gathered on Friday morning to rally for Child Abuse Prevention month and planted pinwheels for awareness.

Norfolk Children’s Services and community partners planted hundreds of blue and silver “Pinwheels for Prevention” in front of City Hall, a parallel to how plants need soil to grow, and children need a nurturing environment to thrive, the city said.

“What a beautiful reason. The belief, resolution and reason that every child deserves a defined and curious laughter and nature that is not saturated by fear of silence, of abuse and neglect,” said Angela Carney, program manager for Norfolk Child Protective Service Family Support. “Our team remains committed to support, educate and empower children and families.”

Watch: Speakers deliver remarks at 'Pinwheels for Prevention' event in front of City Hall

Norfolk community rallies at City Hall for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Assistant city attorney Michael Pirrello also made remarks, addressing the professionals, advocates, educators and organizations in attendance.

“You'll never know exactly how many children you've saved or exactly how severe the abuse that you prevented was going to be. But it's clear that you've all made a major positive difference for our community, and you cannot be thanked enough for that,” Pirrello said.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call the Norfolk Child Abuse Hotline at (757) 664-6022 or 1-800 552-7096.