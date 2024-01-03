Norfolk deputy commended for saving 14-year-old who was shot on Tide light rail

NORFOLK, Va. — A deputy with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is being praised for taking swift action after a teen was shot on the Tide light rail.

On Dec. 28 around 10:40 p.m., an HRT Light Rail driver flagged down police in the 100 block of Bank St., according to Norfolk police. Officers say they found a 14-year-old boy on the train who had been shot.

Norfolk 14-year-old boy shot on the Tide light rail; Norfolk PD arrests 2 teen suspects Web Staff

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is commending police for their role in helping the injured teen.

NSO is also recognizing the work of one of their own: Deputy R. Moore arrived at the scene and acted quickly to control the teen’s bleeding, according to the office.

Deputy Moore also encouraged the boy to stay calm and keep breathing, NSO added.

“It has been noted that thanks to Deputy Moore's actions the victim is expected to survive,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Norfolk Sheriff's Office

NSO attributed Deputy Moore’s actions to his training and his commitment to public safety.