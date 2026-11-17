NORFOLK, Va. — A name Norfolk is used to seeing on cargo ships pulling into port appeared on something different this week: boxes handed to families in need.

Volunteers from the shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM went down the street from their North American headquarters to meet families outside the Salvation Army's Hampton Roads Area Command, where Thanksgiving turkeys and sides were given away to ensure families had something to put on the table for the holiday.

Heather Wood and her team spent Tuesday morning doing just that. While the effort is part of the company's "Giving Across North America" initiative, to them it's about helping neighbors.

"We have close to 750 staff members here and their families all live in the Hampton Roads region and so for us to be engaged and out and visible and doing things in our communities, it's a way for our staff and our families can give back to the families in our communities," said Wood, CMA CGM's Vice President of Sustainability.

In the end, 100 sets of turkeys and fixings were given away. The Salvation Army says it's just a drop in the bucket, adding that with food costs up again this year, more families are asking for help. According to the nonprofit, its daily drive-thru food pantry now sees up to 70 families.

This comes following a recent Scripps News report that Thanksgiving meals could cost 11% more this year.

"I'm telling you, it's really a blessing. I wish that everybody could get it. Every single person," said Bernice McGlone after receiving a Thanksgiving meal delivery from Norfolk Sheriff's deputies. "I'm gonna look for someone I can share it with."

McGlone was one of many across the city to get a visit from deputies Tuesday. Sheriff Joe Baron's office delivered 100 turkeys and 50 turkey breasts to people across the city.

"Families that we deliver the meals to come from a variety of resources. People who have identified people who are struggling. They call our community affairs to let them know and we get them on a list," Baron said.

It seems the number of those who need a hand keeps going up. The Salvation Army says it's always accepting food and toiletry donations, and that anyone looking to help should give them a call to find out the need.

The number for Salvation Army's Hampton Roads Area of Command is (757) 543-8100. The office is located at 5525 Raby Road in Norfolk.

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