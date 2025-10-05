Norfolk Fire- Rescue investigate car crash that sends 5 to the hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK Va.—- Norfolk Fire- Rescue responded Sunday morning to the 200 block of West Ocean View Ave for a service call for a power outage.

When crews arrived, they saw a single vehicle accident in which the vehicle hit a a 6’ x 6’ Dominion Energy transformer located in the brush on the North Side of Ocean View Avenue.

5 patients were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries. The transformer shell was severely damaged, which ended in potentially 100-200 gallons of non-PCB (non -hazardous) mineral oil leaking onto the roadway.

Storm water department was contacted as well as State EOC and Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM). Dominion Energy’s response assisted in incident control with the damaged transformer.

Norfolk Fire- Rescue currently have blocked off OV Ave in both directions from 200-300 WOV. Residents are without power in that section of OV Ave.