Norfolk International Airport breaks ground on $1 billion in improvements

NORFOLK, Va. - For the first time in 25 years, major improvements are coming to the Norfolk International Airport (ORF).

Monday, a groundbreaking was held to celebrate $1 billion in capital improvements. Some of those improvements include a hotel, an operational moving walkway, a federal inspection facility, parking garages and three new gates.

Airport officials say ORF continues to break records with the number of people traveling through the airport, with 5 million expected this year.

“It’s great motivation to see more people coming here, and more of our people going out, so travel is back,” said Kurt Krause with Visit Norfolk.

Krause told News 3 the economic impact is in the hundreds of millions, plus - more visitors means lower taxes for residents.

“It’s less taxes that they are going to have to pay because of the dollars that are coming in from our visitors," said Krause.

Monday, with shovels in the ground, the dream city leaders have been discussing for more than a year became a reality.

“We are a destination, Norfolk and the region is a destination," said Mayor Kenny Alexander.

The projects are expected to be complete by 2029.