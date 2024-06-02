Nonstop flights to Puerto Rico begin at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk International Airport says, beginning Sunday, Frontier Airlines will fly nonstop to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico multiple times a week.

Airport Executive Director Mark Perryman says these are the airport's first direct flights to the Caribbean. The new destination comes as the airport continues to add new direct routes across the country.

“Breeze (Airlines) is bringing four times a week to San Diego. Those flights are doing phenomenally well," Perryman told News 3 in a recent interview. “Our summer seat count, which is what we kind of look at to forecast what our activity, is looking like it is up month over month over month anywhere from 20 to 25 percent over last year’s seat count.”

Perryman says the added seats are putting pressure on the airport's parking lots and garages.

According to the airport, parking capacity fell to less than ten percent during Spring Break season.

The airport advises people flying out to purchase their parking ahead of time through the Parking Perks program, allowing travelers to reserve a space at a discount.