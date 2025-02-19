Norfolk International Airport prepares for Wednesday's snow storm as passengers change travel plans

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads is expected to see up to 10 inches of snow on Wednesday and several flights are expected to be canceled as Norfolk International Airport is preparing for the snow.

The airport has seven plow trucks and seven sweeper trucks. Airport officials say the trucks will be used to clear the airport runways of snow and ice.

"This is going to be an extended storm for us. Most of the storms here in the Hampton Roads area come through in a 4 to 6 hour period," Steven Schell, Norfolk International Airport operations manager said. "But this will be a 24 hour storm. So we’ll rotate crews. The hard part is covering the storm and operations."

Passengers at the airport say the snow storm forced them to change their travel plans.

"I arrived this afternoon and my conference has been canceled so I’m leaving tonight to get home before the snow hits. The Virginia Beach Fire Conference in Virginia Beach. The whole conference has been canceled because of the weather. But if I wait until tomorrow, there’s no guarantee. Got to get out of here tonight, get out of dodge," Jim Lyons, an airport passenger said.

Schell says crews will be working overtime.

"When we start seeing more accumulation, we’ll turn to the plows. The plows are made for that heavy wet snow," Schell said.

Norfolk International Airport officials recommend you check in with your airline to check to see if your flight has been canceled or delayed during Wednesday’s snow storm.