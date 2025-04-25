Norfolk man sentenced to 8 years for drug dealing, gun charges

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced to over eight years in prison Friday for federal drug and firearms charges, according to court documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Donte Rodrick Mondy, 37, was found guilty with possession of intent to distributed a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.

He is ordered to serve a complete sentence of eight years and one month.

According to court documents from the DOJ's Eastern District of Virginia, the Chesapeake Police Department conducted four purchases of narcotics and firearms from Mondy from July 25, 2023 to Aug. 7, 2023. Mondy sold them over 20 grams of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

On Aug. 29, 2023, Chesapeake investigators, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Norfolk police arrested Mondy outside his residence.

While searching Mondy's home, investigators said they found a sifter and a digital scale among other items — indicating means of drug distribution.

They also found a handgun and a loaded magazine.

Mondy had been previously convicted of felony possession of cocaine and assault and battery of a family member.