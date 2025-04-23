Norfolk Neighborhoods Raise Concerns Over Tree Removals Near Naval Station

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. — Residents from three neighborhoods near Naval Station Norfolk are expressing concern over the safety of low-flying aircraft. During a community meeting Tuesday night, participants, including local resident Joe Leff, voiced worries about potential risks.

"I would hate to see the aircraft of something crash or somebody's house get hit," Leff said.

The Navy has identified approximately 400 trees reportedly impacting flight paths. So far, 150 trees have been removed from city property, but many of the remaining trees are on private land, prompting discussions among homeowners.

Esmin and Richard Mateo, who live directly across from Chambers Field runway, share similar fears. "We see in our backyard and we watch them fly over, and they're very close to the trees," Esmin noted.

For tree removal to proceed on private property, homeowners must sign a license agreement. The Navy plans to hire a third-party contractor to evaluate the trees for compensation.

While many prioritize safety, opinions on the tree removal initiative vary. Leff is supportive, stating, "I'm even willing to help pay for it just to make sure the pilots are safe."

In contrast, the Mateos express concern about losing the aesthetic appeal of their neighborhood. "Even if they remove the trees, there is always that fear that something might come out of the sky. The trees are beautiful, and we're not happy about losing them," Richard said.

Despite their reservations, the Mateos appreciate the Navy's commitment to replace each tree removed, with Ismin adding, "What I like about it is that they are going to replace every tree that they take down; that to me is very important."

As these discussions unfold, Norfolk residents are working to find a balance between ensuring safety and preserving their community's natural beauty.