Norfolk neighbors stock up on ice melt, shovels ahead of uncertain weekend weather

NORFOLK, Va. — With uncertainty surrounding the forecast for this coming weekend, neighbors across Hampton Roads are preparing just in case — and local hardware stores are already seeing the impact.

At Bayview Hardware, located at the corner of Bayview and Chesapeake boulevards, ice melt and snow shovels are among the fastest-selling items as customers plan ahead for the possibility of wintry weather.

During a visit to the neighborhood hardware store, employees were opening fresh boxes of snow shovels as customers continued to walk in looking for winter supplies. One customer arrived specifically for ice melt, picked up a bag, checked out, and loaded it directly into his car.

Store employee Dan Schaffner said the rush has been steady as neighbors prepare for what could be ahead.

“Well, basically what they’re doing is they’re coming in to buy ice melt and snow shovels,” Schaffner said. “Everybody’s freaked out about what storm is coming.”

While the exact weather remains unclear, Schaffner said demand alone could lead to limited supplies as the weekend approaches.

“A few snow shovels left,” he said. “But though, as we get towards the weekend, those would be gone too.”

Employees say the uncertainty is driving customers to act early rather than wait until conditions are confirmed. Ice melt, in particular, has been moving quickly, with customers often purchasing it as soon as they see it available.

For neighbors unable to find ice melt, store employees also recommend alternatives such as pool salt, which can help reduce ice buildup on sidewalks and driveways.

While no snow or ice is guaranteed, local hardware stores say the takeaway is simple: neighbors are preparing now so they don’t have to scramble later.

As the weekend approaches, store employees expect continued demand — especially if forecasts begin to shift toward colder or wetter conditions.