Norfolk officer involved in shooting; woman has life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred in the 7600 block of Sewells Point Road, not far from the East Little Creek Walmart.

Initially, police reported the incident just before 2:30 p.m. and about 30 minutes later, shared that an officer was involved.

Police did not say how the officer was involved in the shooting.

The call came in at 1:55 p.m.

A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. No officers were injured.

Virginia State Police are investigating.