Norfolk police looking for missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing man, 48-year-old Clifton Watson, last seen Thursday, October 25, 2024.

Here is the information police shared:

Age at time of disappearance: 48

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 260 lbs

Missing From: Norfolk, Virginia

Missing Since: October 25, 2024

Details: CLIFTON WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED POLO SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. HE HAS A SCAR ON THE LEFT SIDE OF HIS HEAD.

Contact: Norfolk Police Department 757-664-7000