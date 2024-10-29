Norfolk police looking for missing man

Watch Now
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing man, 48-year-old Clifton Watson, last seen Thursday, October 25, 2024.

Here is the information police shared:

Age at time of disappearance: 48
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair: Brown
Eyes:  Brown
Height:  6’1”
Weight: 260 lbs
Missing From: Norfolk, Virginia 
Missing Since: October 25, 2024
Details: CLIFTON WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED POLO SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. HE HAS A SCAR ON THE LEFT SIDE OF HIS HEAD.
Contact: Norfolk Police Department 757-664-7000

