Norfolk police looking for missing man

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing man, 48-year-old Clifton Watson, last seen Thursday, October 25, 2024.
Here is the information police shared:
Age at time of disappearance: 48
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 260 lbs
Missing From: Norfolk, Virginia
Missing Since: October 25, 2024
Details: CLIFTON WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED POLO SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS. HE HAS A SCAR ON THE LEFT SIDE OF HIS HEAD.
Contact: Norfolk Police Department 757-664-7000