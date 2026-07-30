Norfolk police searching for two people in connection to fatal Goff Street shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for two people in connection to a shooting on Goff Street last month that killed one and injured two others, the department said on Wednesday.

On May 28, officers arrived at the 800 block of Goff Street on the report of a shooting, where they found three people inside the apartment building who had been shot.

One of the victims, 60-year-old Greta Denise Huggins, had been shot in the abdomen. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Norfolk Three men now charged after woman dies, two men hurt after Goff Street shooting Web Staff

Two adult men were also injured in the shooting. Police said their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and both are expected to recover.

The next day, three men were charged in connection to the shooting — 18-year-old JaMarcus Rose-Flythe, 33-year-old Jaleel Huggins and 37-year-old Cornelius Huggins.

Norfolk police are now requesting the public's assistance in identifying two more people in connection with the ongoing investigation, shown below.

Norfolk Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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