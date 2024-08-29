Norfolk receives funding for new bridge to continue St. Paul Transformation Project

NORFOLK, Va. — A $1.6 million check was presented to the city of Norfolk Thursday by Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott not far from the future site of a new bridge in the city's St. Paul area.

The money comes from the Fiscal Year 2024 federal Consolidated Appropriations Act and will be used to help build the bridge.

It will connect St. Paul’s Blvd. and Tidewater Dr. by extending Freemason St. across St. Paul’s Blvd. and down what is now Charlotte St.

“It’s really crazy right now," said Chayla Brown. Brown lives in the apartment building where Thursday's check presentation was held. The building is part of the redevelopment of the St. Paul area.

It's a building that was built after the former Tidewater Gardens public housing complex was torn down a few years ago.

The bridge is being built in an area some feel was intentionally designed to be cut off to marginalize the African American community.

“That bridge will be definitely good," said Brown.

As News 3 has reported, the city forced Tidewater Gardens residents to move out so the complex could be torn down as part of the city’s years-long redevelopment plan for the area.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander agrees having the connection in the area is important.

“We’re a pedestrian-friendly city. We’re pushing for people to get out of their cars, out of their homes to walk and to bike and to enjoy the outdoors." Alexander said.

Getting to this point didn’t come without a fight though.

Some former Tidewater Gardens residents filed a lawsuit against the city over the St. Paul’s redevelopment project. As a result, the city paid the plaintiffs $200,000 and made changes to the city’s housing voucher program.

“This $1.6 million investment toward a $7 million-plus project is a huge investment in our city," Alexander said.

As of Thursday, the city’s goal was to have the bridge ready to go out to bid late in 2025.

According to the city's webpage for the redevelopment project, the entire project is expected to be complete in 2026.