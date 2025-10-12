Norfolk residents, Dominion preparing for flooding ahead of coastal storm

NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday afternoon, at least two streets in the Larchmont neighborhood in Norfolk had standing water, a sign of what was likely to come with the coastal storm forecast for Hampton Roads.

“It’s going to flood, so there’s no worry about that," Larchmont homeowner Kevin Slates said.

Slates was doing what he could to prepare for flooding.

“Since I know it’s going to be in the garage, I pick up everything off the floor to make cleanup better, and it gives me a chance to throw away stuff I don’t need anymore," Slates explained.

Jason Brown lives near The Hague in Norfolk, another area that frequently floods.

"I think this certainly should be an eye-opener for those who are used to it or not used to it, that these incidents are going to continue to happen with increasing frequency," said Brown.

He wasn't worried about flooding but was being cautious. He had moved his vehicles to the parking garage the city of Norfolk opened for residents to park so their cars don't get stuck in the flooding. He said for anyone living in a flood-prone area education is an important part of being prepared.

“I would really encourage those folks to engage with their local government agencies to get some education on how these events happen," Brown said.

Flooding wasn’t the only concern with this storm.

As of Saturday afternoon, Dominion Energy was anticipating tens of thousands of power outages.

“We have staged our equipment in some key locations so that supplies are stationed near the areas that are expected to be hit the hardest," Dominion Energy spokesperson Aisha Kahn said.

Who gets powered restored first depends on what crews are able to do.

"How quickly they can access a particular site. Priority-wise, our policy is hospitals, senior care centers, those kind of needs that are the most important are what we do prioritize," said Kahn.

Extra crews were being brought in Sunday and contractors were on standby to respond as needed.