Norfolk restaurant joins 'Dine Out for Life' in support of LGBT Life Center

Posted at 11:25 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 23:25:54-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Restaurants raised money for the LGBT Life Center Thursday.

“Dining Out for Life” has been going on for several years. It supports several initiatives in Hampton Roads like housing, health care, mental health services, HIV prevention and food pantries.

No Frill in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood was a part of the efforts Thursday. They’ll be donating a portion of sales to the HIV and LGBTQ+ services at the center. They joined more than 50 other businesses for this fundraiser.

Organizers told News 3 they’ve seen an increased level of support over the years.

