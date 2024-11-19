Norfolk Sheriff's Office donates, delivers 100+ turkeys in the community

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office continued its annual tradition of donating and delivering turkeys throughout the city ahead of Thanksgiving.

More than 100 turkeys, 45 turkey breasts, a large variety of sides and drink mixes were handed out Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office says. The goods were delivered to citizens, churches and nonprofits in the community.

The sheriff’s office says through the donations, they hope to make a positive difference in the lives of people in the community.

This marks the 11th year the sheriff's office has organized the effort.