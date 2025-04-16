Norfolk Taco Bell on N. Military Hwy. closes after fire breaks out

NORFOLK, Va. — The Taco Bell on North Military Highway is closed after a fire broke out at the restaurant Tuesday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says just after 8 p.m., crews were sent to the restaurant, located at 1113 North Military Highway — not far from where it intersects with Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When they arrived, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire was put out around 9 p.m.

Fire officials say the building is heavily damaged and the restaurant is closed. It's unclear how long Taco Bell will remain closed.