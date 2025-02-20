Watch Now
Norfolk tattoo shop stays open despite record-breaking snowfall

NORFOLK, Va. — After most cities in Hampton Roads received upwards of 10" during Wednesday's snowfall, a Hampton woman wanted a way to commemorate the wintry wonderland.

Alyssa Winton of Hampton reached out to J Bunner, a tattoo artist at Blue Horseshoe Tattoo in Norfolk, so she could get her 15th tattoo.

"I'm not a big fan of snow actually, but (I) wanted to do something today," said Winton. "This is a record storm for us."

The two decided on a snowflake but not it's just any snowflake.

"I've never had a black light tattoo before so this was a really cool idea," Winton said.

News 3's Anthony Sabella said Blue Horeshoe was one of only a few businesses still open in Ocean View during the winter storm.

