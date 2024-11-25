Norfolk VFW post caters Thanksgiving meal to dozens of veterans

NORFOLK, Va. — Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4809 off N. Military Highway in Norfolk laid out a big feast for veterans on Sunday afternoon.

The folks at the post catered to a number of veterans who were bused in from the VA hospital to enjoy a holiday meal.

It's an annual tradition for the post in addition to an event at Memorial Day.

"This lifts them up. It makes them feel a lot better and wanted. They want to be wanted in this. That's why we're here," said Post Commander Lewis Bush. "We tell them we're wanted. We're your comrades. You know? We were there. We were all in war and everything. So that's what we do. That's why."

Among the crowd were two WWII veterans including Leo Dorman who was a flight instructor in the U.S. Navy.

Dorman recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

"Many of my students that I had instructed came back from combat duty and thanked me for some of the things that I taught them to do," Dorman told News 3's Jay Greene.

Dorman, who also fought, in the Korean and Vietnam wars, said he flew at least 40 planes.

Dorman said he was thankful for the opportunity to share stories with other veterans.

Felix Maurizio was also in attendance for Sunday's meal. He will be turning 100 years old soon. He fought in Iwojima, Normany and Okinawa.

Meanwhile, Lewis Bush encourages other veterans to get involved at the post.