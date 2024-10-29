Norfolk woman arrested for child abduction after six months on the run: U.S. Marshals

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Marshals arrested a Norfolk woman wanted for parental child abduction on Oct. 1 in Cloverdale, Oregon.

Anna Sugg, 41, is accused of taking her child and preventing the father who shared joint custody, from receiving contact with their son for over six months. The U.S. Marshals Office says Sugg fled from Virginia with her child in March of 2024.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARTF) received information in September that Sugg and her son were in Cloverdale, Oregon and requested assistance from U.S. Marshals to track her location.

Watch: Father stabs ex-wife, abducts children from VB home before leading police on fatal crash in Md: Police

1-year-old dies, 2 children hospitalized after VB abduction ends in crash in Maryland: Police

Investigators were able to find the vehicle she was using to travel.

During the investigation, it was determined that Sugg and her son were at a campsite in the Sand Lake Recreation Area. Upon surveillance, Sugg and the child were found walking on Sand Lake Road. Sugg was then arrested and transported to Tillamook County Jail, where she awaits extradition back to Virginia.

The child was placed with Oregon Child Protective Services until the father arrives from Virginia.