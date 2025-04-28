Norfolk woman shot by police charged with brandishing firearm, assault

NORFOLK, Va. — A 37-year-old woman, who was shot by Norfolk police on Friday, was charged following an investigation, according to police.

Police say Charlene Carey-Chavez, 37, was charged with assault and battery, grand larceny, and brandishing a firearm.

Around 1:55 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a report of a disorderly person in the 800 Block of East Little Creek Road. It was reported that a woman who was involved in an assault the day prior had returned to the area, according to police.

Police then found Carey-Chavez in the 7600 Block of Sewells Point Road. Upon arrival, police say Carey-Chavez pulled out a weapon and failed to comply with the officer's demands to drop the weapon.

Carey-Chavez was then shot by officers, receiving life-threatening injuries, according to police. She is currently in the hospital receiving medical treatment. Upon her release, she will be taken to Norfolk City Jail.

Police say no officers were injured during this incident.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still investigating this shooting.