Norfolk youth minister creates card game to help parents, kids deal with bullying

Posted at 5:59 PM, Feb 29, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Parents and children are invited to an event aimed at preventing and also coping with bullying.

A youth minister in Norfolk has created a card game intended to spark conversations between parents and kids.

It’s a matching game but each card also has questions like, “If you're being bullied, a good way to make the bullying stop is to fight the person who is bullying you. True or False?"

“I published four comic books on anti-bullying, but I wanted to create a resource for the parents to interact with their kids as well,” Rosean Lindsey explained.

Lindsey said his motto is “It’s okay to talk about bullying.” He also said he hopes to take his efforts into area schools.

Samaya Green is a 14-year-old who has worked with Lindsey in her own journey. She said she was bullied in middle school, usually involving social or cyberbullying. She said she has gained confidence and wants to help others.

“I’ve learned that I can share my experiences with other people to help them so they know what to do when something happens to either them or happens to another person and they see it – so they know to stick up for themselves or speak up for that person who’s being bullied,” Green said.

The card game is available for purchase here; however, if you’d like to learn more about Lindsey’s efforts, the public is invited to an event on Saturday, March 23 from 11a.m. – 3 p.m. It’s being held at the Jordan-Newby library, 1425 Norchester Avenue in Norfolk.

There is a fee of $25 to play in the tournament on the March 23, but families can come for free to listen to the speakers who will be addressing the topic of bullying.

Lindsey says there will also be a team of mentors available to talk to youth who need some guidance.

