Norfolk youth program expands with $30M campus to fight generational poverty

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk-based youth development program is expanding in a big way: a $30 million campus designed to give hundreds of teens a real shot at success and a better future.

Next Step to Success, founded by Chuck McPhillips, holds classes at Blessed Sacrament Church on Newport Avenue, but it's set to expand its operations to the neighboring site of the former Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center.

The program, which currently serves around 90 students, plans to grow its capacity to 400 youth by 2027.

“It’s our mission to equip or enable young folks to build what we call the independent, resilient character so they can stand on their own two feet and earn success, and that’s how you get to be happy,” McPhillips told WTKR News 3 Norfolk Neighborhood Reporter Jay Greene.

The initiative, born out of the Barry Robinson Foundation, focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty by working with teens — primarily from Norfolk Public Schools — during critical developmental years. Students participate in free after-school and summer programs where they are provided with meals, mentoring, and hands-on learning experiences in career and life skills.

“Increasing self-confidence, having life skills, and having a plan — a success strategy — to rise above whatever circumstance they are in now, to reach their highest potential,” McPhillips said, describing the goals of the program.

The organization just celebrated the graduation of 90 high school seniors, highlighting a growing need for more space and resources.

That’s where the new 10-acre campus comes in.

The project, currently underway at the DePaul site, includes the demolition of existing buildings to make way for a campus that McPhillips says “will maybe give you a feel like you’ve gone off to prep school or college, but right here in Norfolk, Virginia, for folks from all walks of life.”

When complete, the campus will include learning houses, athletic fields, art studios, and green spaces. McPhillips emphasized that it’s not just about academics — it's about building community.

“They’re going to be comfortable, they’re going to be with friends, they’re going to learn and have fun,” he said.

The program currently serves youth between the ages of 13 and 18, but plans to eventually expand to serve younger students as well.

“We do plan down the road, when capacity permits, to expand to ages 10 to 12,” McPhillips said. “So that they can graduate from that and go with the big kids.”

Construction is expected to be completed by July 2027. The program is being funded through a mix of private donations, tax-exempt financing, and the sale of adjacent property for residential development.

McPhillips says the expansion isn’t just about education — it’s a long-term investment in the city of Norfolk.

“We’ll be more inclusive and we’ll be richer with opportunity for folks of all walks of life,” he said. “This is a big deal we’re making. We’re stretching ourselves to the absolute limits — financially, physically, energy-wise — because it’s the most important thing to do for the future of our city.”