Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Norfolk's Talbot Hall area without natural gas after pipe stuck on Granby Street

Gas burner
Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 23:16:59-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Natural Gas is working to restore natural gas services to residents in the Talbot Hall area.

The company says the outage happened after a pipeline was struck on Granby Street earlier Monday.

Gov. Youngkin calls General Assembly budget "backwards," mentions plans to veto some bills

Politics

Gov. Youngkin calls General Assembly budget 'backwards,' talks potential vetoes

Leondra Head
9:42 PM, Mar 18, 2024

The Norfolk Fire Department completed safety inspections and made sure the area was safe around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The company says they are still visiting affected homes in an effort to ensure the safety of residents Monday evening.

Virginia Natural Gas says there is no timeline for when services will be fully restored.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If You Give A Child A Book