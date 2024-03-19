Norfolk's Talbot Hall area without natural gas after pipe stuck on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Natural Gas is working to restore natural gas services to residents in the Talbot Hall area.

The company says the outage happened after a pipeline was struck on Granby Street earlier Monday.

The Norfolk Fire Department completed safety inspections and made sure the area was safe around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The company says they are still visiting affected homes in an effort to ensure the safety of residents Monday evening.

Virginia Natural Gas says there is no timeline for when services will be fully restored.