NSU volleyball player shares story, tips for minority mental health awareness month

NORFOLK, Va. — July is minority mental health awareness month, a time to raise awareness for under-represented groups.

One Norfolk State University student-athlete shares her story of dealing with depression and how she overcame it.

"My freshman year in the spring was the most difficult for me and I wasn’t going to class. Practicing and lifting was really heavy and I felt very tired most days. I wasn’t motivated to get out of bed most days to make practice or go to class," Sydney McCree, a NSU volleyball player said.

Watch: Norfolk non-profit, councilwoman helps residents "surviving through mental health"

"Surviving through mental health" bridges gap with Norfolk councilwoman

McCree says depression took a toll on her being away from home for the first time.

"My coach sat me down and said ‘hey, you need to talk to somebody.’ I started seeing a counselor here about 3 times a week. It really help get my mental state back up and running," McCree said.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, only 37 percent of Black American adults seek mental health care and 36 percent of Latinos and Hispanics.

Watch: Free mental health help available for Black business owners

Free mental health help available for black business owners

That's compared to 51 percent of White Americans.

"I tend to ball my emotions up sometimes because parents or family tell us we have to keep our emotions in and say ‘we don’t really have time for that,’ McCree said.

Dr. Sarah Williams, a psychotherapist explains why minorities don’t always seek help.

"The encounter into the mental health system creates a more complex experience for a minority seeking treatment. Oftentimes, they encounter a lack of cultural competence or cultural understanding that contributes to problems in their diagnosis," Williams said.

Watch: Young social media users have mental health challenges, reports show

Social media bill could keep some kids offline; Experts say it's not a bad thing

Obstacles to receiving mental health services can include a lack of health insurance and stigma.

"Clinicians at times can be culturally biased," Williams said.

As for college athletes in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference, also known as the MEAC, MEAC commissioner Sonja Stills says they are now offering 24-7 mental health resources.

"We have a partnership with gateway services. We have mental health practitioners," Stills said.

"It’s a lot of pressure. We’re playing a sport and a student-athlete but we’re not regular students so we don’t have as much time. One of the things I tell the new girls is to keep your mental health up because it’s going to be hard," McCree said.

If you are experiencing depression or anxiety or simply just want someone to talk to about your mental health, Dr. Williams offers these services.

You can also dial 988 if you are experiencing depression or anxiety.