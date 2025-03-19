Old Dominion honors legacy of Divine Nine on campus

NORFOLK, Va. — The student body president at Old Dominion University pushed for the installation of monuments honoring nine historically Black institutions.

One day, I was walking on Old Dominion's campus, and I stumbled upon an area with new development: the Divine Nine monuments.

Interested in learning more and sharing the legacy, I tracked down the graduate student who advocated to build them on campus.

“I'm very passionate about everything,” says Zaria Gassaway, the student government association president.

Zaria Gassaway is not only the student body president, but she's also a graduate assistant for women's basketball and a member of Delta Sigma Theta. Even before her involvement with the Divine Nine, Gassaway was inspired to bring the monuments to campus.

“It is something that needs to be on ODU's campus. We're a minority-serving institution and it feels only right to ensure that minorities are recognized and seen on campus,” Gassaway said.

For those who may not know, the Divine Nine refers to the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. They were first established in 1906 to create fellowship within the Black community during a time when discrimination plagued college campuses.

“Divine Nine communities have been a part of the social footprint for over 100 plus years,” said Dr. Vicki Williams, the Dean of Students.

Dr. Williams, who also serves as the Vice President for Engagement, said, “I think this represents not only what this means to the Divine Nine community, but I also believe that it speaks to the commitment that the president has in terms of meeting student needs."

Dr. Williams notes that students took their idea directly to President Brian Hemphill who is an Alpha Phi Alpha himself.

"It was definitely a long road to get here," Gassaway said. "Sometimes we had to put it down, pick it back up, and start over. It's a project that I started during my first term as president and now as third term — being able to see it before I walk out and graduate means a lot.”

After more than two years of effort, the monuments were unveiled during Homecoming 2024 on the Williamsburg Lawn, right beside SB Ballard Stadium.

"Not everyone is aware of the meaning behind [the Divine Nine]. It didn't feel right to put the monuments in the center of campus, where they might not be fully understood," Gassaway said. "The Williamsburg Lawn is actually where all of our sororities have their Homecoming tailgate before the game. So, it was a very easy place to pick."

Dr. Williams said she believes that students see themselves as represented within the Old Dominion community.

"For our students who may not be a part of it, this encourages them to either become involved or ensure that their concerns, wants, and needs are heard and implemented on campus as well," Gassaway added.