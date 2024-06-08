Old Dominion University, EVMS merge to create Virginia's largest academic health science center

NORFOLK, Va. — It's an integration that's been years in the making.

Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) and Old Dominion University (ODU) are nearing the end of the process to bring their medical programs under one umbrella.

Jay Greene/WTKR News 3 ODU-EVMS merger

On Friday, leadership teams from both Norfolk-based institutions unveiled a new logo and a new name—Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, including the Ellmer College of Health Sciences, the Ellmer School of Nursing, the EVMS Medical Group, the EVMS School of Health Professions, the EVMS School of Medicine and the Joint School of Public Health.

Jay Greene/WTKR News 3 EVMS and ODU merge creating Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University

"What's special about EVMS and ODU is our people. Our patients will trust us with their care and with their very lives," said Dr. Bruce Waldholtz, the rector of the EVMS Board of Visitors. "Our researchers and practitioners will now have the ability to thrive. Our educators will have the ability to inspire the next generation, and our students will make a healthier future for all of us, as we merge the past and the present."

Jay Greene/WTKR News 3 Dr. Bruce Waldholtz

The center's name comes from Joan Brock who gave a $20 million gift to the program. It'll also fund scholarships for medical students who plan to stay in Virginia after their residencies and fellowships. A $20 million gift from Dennis and Jan Ellmer was also announced Friday to give scholarships to students who are pursuing health degrees at ODU.

Jay Greene/WTKR News 3

Sentara Health is providing a $350 million investment into the program which is also getting support from Governor Glenn Youngkin's budget.

Presidents from both schools hope this will attract doctors of the future and keep them in Virginia.

Watch: Landyn Davis family, health care workers rally in Norfolk on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Healthcare workers in Norfolk gather for gun violence awareness

"[This] represents a once-in-a-generation, opportunity to build something new and historic for the benefit of our children and grandchildren," said Dr. Alfred Abuhamad, the president, provost and dean at Eastern Virginia Medical School. "We lose quality students to other schools in the Commonwealth and outside because of our lack of scholarship. Having that transformational gifts from Joan Brock and Dennis and Mr. and Mrs Ellmer is transformational for our abilities to keep our students here in the community."

Jay Greene/WTKR News 3 Dr. Alfred Abuhamad, president of EVMS

ODU's president, Dr. Brian Hemphill, told reporters this integration will also work to address disparities in health care.

Jay Greene/WTKR News 3 Dr. Brian Hemphill, president of ODU

"We know that we lead the commonwealth in a number of areas when you think about our region, and so this was an initiative to look at who we could lean in and work together collectively to address these concerns," Hemphill said.

Leaders from both institutions said this created the largest academic health science center in Virginia.

“To all those who are here today, we make a pledge. We pledge to fully uphold the overarching vision of this worthwhile effort," Hemphill said. "We pledge to thoughtfully execute the bold plan that we created. Lastly, we pledge to maintain a sharp focus on education, research, and clinical care."