Old Dominion University tuition is going up 3% this fall

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Board of Visitors voted to implement a 3% increase in tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year.

This vote last Friday was confirmed to WTKR News 3’s Norfolk Neighborhood reporter, Jay Greene, by a university spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the adjustment will vary across different programs due to specific fees that may apply solely to certain courses of study. The vote took place on Friday, marking a key shift in the university’s financial strategy to support core initiatives and operations.

Old Dominion University had earlier initiated a request for the Board to consider an increase in tuition and mandatory fees for undergraduate students.

The university has expressed its intentions to utilize the additional revenue to enhance various aspects of its educational offerings and campus operations. This includes efforts to retain and attract high-quality faculty members, invest in STEM-H degree production, maintain facility operations, enhance technology infrastructure, and further strategic initiatives.

Additionally, the revenue will help fund other critical items such as state-mandated compensation increases and Board-approved capital investments.

Currently, in-state students living off-campus are charged a tuition and fee rate of $12,750 per academic year, excluding the one-time application fee, as per the university's tuition calculator. For out-of-state students, the total stands at $39,836.

The university told Greene the calculator has not yet been updated with the new rates.

WTKR News 3 is working to get a statement from campus leadership regarding the tuition increase.